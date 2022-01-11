What Happened to Selena Gómez – La Verdad

Mexico City, January 10, 2022 – The singer will start the year with a film at the premiere of the animated film ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’, which opens on Amazon Prime on January 14.

It will also produce its first series in Spanish this is not the only project in which it is behind the production, since it is also immersed in the production of ‘Mi Vecino, el Cartel’, its first series in Spanish. This fiction can be seen on the streaming platform that Univision will launch in 2022.

As an actress we can see her in the series ‘Only Muders In The Building’, which is broadcast on Hulu, Disney Plus and Star + and which stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. In this series, Selena also appears as an executive producer.

Selena also looks with a new business project He is about to release and goes by the name ‘Wondermind’ in collaboration with his own mother, Mandy Teefey (CEO of Kicked to the Curb Productions), and with Daniella Pierson (CEO of The Newsette), due out in February 2022 , with which it aims to help women with mental health problems.

The actress knows the importance of this issue where she has spoken about it, “Mental health is something that is very close to my heart. It is very important to have places where people can meet and understand that they are not alone on their mental fitness journey. That’s why I joined forces with @mandyteefey and @daniella_pierson to bring you @officialwondermind – Launch in 2022 ”, he states on his profile where he will also speak openly about his bipolar problem

Selena Gomez has been very committed to this cause since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2020, in a talk on a live broadcast series that Miley Cyrus did under the name ‘Bright Minded’, Selena told the public that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Selena has also shown that she is going for her first Grammy On the musical level, Selena Gómez is also in luck, as she is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for her work ‘Revelation’ at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. Selena He has not yet won this award and this could be a good opportunity to win it

The singer is more than Unstoppable in 2022 she could have settled for being just another former Disney girl, but at 29 she has known how to face her own demons, reinvent herself and take advantage of her position to inspire millions of people around the world.