What about the exits of Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez de Cruz Azul?

Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez were registered by Cruz Azul for the 2022 Clausura tournament, but they are all looking for a way out.

For several weeks that There are 12 names that are counted as casualties of Cruz Azul for the 2022 Clausura tournament. However, in practice, only nine players left the club, and only seven of them have found new equipment. The other three are registered by Liga MX in the sky blue squad.

They are Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez. The three footballers are not considered by Juan Reynoso for this semester in the Machine, reason why they were included in the transfer list. As they all have a current contract, the club looked for a place for them within the same league or in foreign clubs.

The problem? As of today, January 10, Cruz Azul has not received offers for any of the three players. All of them are training with the U-20 category in La Noria, so as not to lose rhythm, but they were not called up to face Xolos de Tijuana in J1. What’s more, the DT preferred to fill the youth bench than to summon them.

The reason is simple: Until next February 1, as long as they do not have calls in tow, all of them can sign for another Liga MX club for the rest of the 2022 Clausura tournament. On the other hand, if Reynoso cites them for a match, even if they do not add minutes, they lose the possibility of signing in another institution.

Preliminarily, The celestial directive is looking for a place for Gutiérrez and Jiménez within the same country, so that they do not have to carry out an adaptation period. In the case of Passerini, in Cruz Azul they are open to sell or lend it abroad or from where offers come. At the moment, they have only asked about his condition.