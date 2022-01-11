“We have changed the way we do certain things with Activision”

It’s no secret that Activision Blizzard was embroiled in numerous scandals over the past year over allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, not only by the victims involved, but also by the state of California itself. Now, in a recent interview, the Xbox mogul Phil Spencer has said that he has changed the way we do certain things with Activision, and that he feels immense regret for everything that has happened.

Through an interview with The New York Time, Phil Spencer has spoken about various edges that the Activision Blizzard issue has had, indicating many details that they as a team create. Previously, Spencer had said they would take action with the company in the face of these allegations, And although it has not revealed in detail what specific actions it has changed in its relationship, if they started, it has modified the relationship with the company.

Phil Spencer: “We’ve changed the way we do certain things with Activision”

Through the extensive interview, Phil Spencer detailed (translated): “I always feel compassion for the people who work on any team, my own teams, other teams. I believe that people should feel safe and included wherever they are at work. I’ve been in this industry long enough to feel more in control of what goes on in the video game space. And it saddens and disgusts me when I hear about work environments that cause so much distress and destruction of individuals and teams. “

Spencer also confirmed that they like Xbox are not the ones in charge of pointing the finger, but they do provide guidelines and opportunities for companies to learn from their mistakes: “The work that we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something I’m obviously not going to talk about publicly. We have changed the way we do certain things with them, and they are aware of that. But me too… this is not about, for us as Xbox, embarrassing other companies. The history of Xbox is not flawless. Any of the partners out there, if I can learn from them or if I can help with the journey we’ve been on on Xbox by sharing what we’ve done and what we’ve built, I’d rather do that than get into any kind of signaling with him. finger to other companies ”.

Phil Spencer enjoys his free time playing frenzied The Ascent

One of the strongest scandals seen in the video game industry still has a long time to end, with an investigation involved that only increases doubts about the future of Activision Blizzard. But nevertheless, Phil Spencer is ready to help them get ahead, like any other company, knowing well the way in which the video game industry is articulated when going through many crises with the same Xbox.

Last updated on 2021-10-29. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.