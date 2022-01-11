‘We had it all’; Adam McKay manages to raise awareness with an analogy about the end of the world

A month ago, one of the movies with the most promising scripts on the platform arrived on Netflix, a feature film that in a comical and burlesque way, raised the global crises that we live today and that seem to occur unnoticed in a world immersed in ‘materialism’ and ‘banal’ desires.

Don’t Look Up is the most recent work by renowned director Adam McKay, who has brought major films such as Eurovision (2020), Scammers of Wall Street (2019), The Vice President (2018) and The Big Short (2015) to the screen. . McKay managed to frame in 2 hours and 25 minutes the ‘selfishness’ of technology today and the ‘thirst for power’ of governments, especially that of ‘Donald Trump’ in the United States with a magnificent exaggeration of Meryl Streep.

Mark Rylance plays Peter Isherwell, the businessman recognized worldwide for his advances in technology in terms of communication, social networks and the link between the user and the Internet. His ‘distracted’ performance and with a fixation on technology in the palm of his hand, Rylance is reminiscent of today’s greats, Apple’s Steve Jobs, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Larry Page, Amazon’s Jeff Bezzos, Bill Gates of Microsoft and of course, Elon Musk of Tesla and Spacex, whom he projects with the great talent that characterizes them, but highlighting the ‘addiction’ of users to the mobile phone and the alleged power that these have with our tastes, preferences and feelings.

It is no coincidence that Leonardo DiCaprio has agreed to be one of the key pieces in this project, since the actor, in addition to being one of the best talents who have stood out in the seventh art, Leo shows, in a fictitious story, the reality of change climate, and is that the comet that would reach the earth is not a ‘catastrophe’ that can give a big box office to an action and suspense thriller at the end of the world as we have seen with other films, but rather encompasses a situation ‘ far away ‘what we are losing as humanity by being concerned about other situations that consume us daily, without realizing that the natural world lives affected by the small actions that we have totally ignored to keep it alive.

This reflection is directly linked to the principles that DiCaprio has been in charge of promoting in the Hollywood industry for several years.

“If I could describe ‘Don’t Look Up’ briefly, it would be an analogy for modern times and our inability to hear and see scientific evidence. Commonly in my career I look for films and scripts that have an environmental undertone, but as has happened with the news of climate change, many people do not want to hear it, and making a film about it is even more complicated, and Adam, who is open to the dialogue about this crisis, I really wanted to make a film that would bring a touch of black humor to a difficult problem to deal with, “said Leonardo DiCaprio in a recent interview.

The great cast that supports this film makes the director climb one more step in his quest to be recognized again at the most important film ceremony, the Academy Awards, the Oscars.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance and Ron Perlman are in charge of bringing McKay’s good script to life to tell the story made by himself, in collaboration with David Sirota.

THE MEDIA

The media are also a key part of the film, as they ridicule the content to attract the attention of the viewer and achieve high ratings, a situation that has been highly criticized in the modern era and which has been the target, even in psychological studies. about what society consumes in the media.

Cate Blanchett exemplifies in a good way the ‘studied’ journalist who has to be ‘comic’ in her space to attract the viewer, despite having multiple academic awards and professional research.

THE SCENE THAT SAYS IT ALL

One of the key scenes for the message that the director seeks to give comes near the end of production, in a ‘sensitive’ scene where Leo questions his life on planet earth when he sees what is about to happen.

“We had it all, right?” According to the Rotten Tomatoes portal, the film has 78% approval from the general public, positioning it with a rating of 4 stars out of 5.

Without a doubt, it is a film that we cannot go unnoticed on Netflix, which will not be a surprise if it appears in the most important categories of film awards in 2022.