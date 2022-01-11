Visits by celebrities to the country are frequent, but do they help the economy in any way?

Tom Cruise fishing in Herradura. Instagram

Angelina Jolie, Paulina Rubio, Tom Cruise and Arón Piper have in common being famous, millionaires and their taste for Costa Rica.

The little piece of land in which we live represents a true paradise for thousands of visitors, including several stars of cinema, television and music, who came to spend the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

Some, like the Maleficent actress, do it “quietly”, without leaving much clue on social media.

Jolie, along with her sons Maddox Chivan and Pax Thien Jolie Pitt, entered the country on Thursday, December 30, 2021, and left on January 2.

They were staying at Four Seasons residences, on the Papagayo Peninsula, in Guanacaste, which is a fairly private place that allows you to enjoy the wonders of the area.

In the case of the Golden Girl, he shared on his Instagram, with almost two million followers, some images of his passage through La Fortuna de San Carlos, where he threw it deliciously at The Springs Resort and Spa, a place where they have also past great figures like The Kardashians.

Pau even uploaded some pretty sexy pictures in the beautiful natural pools in the hotel.

“Spectacular,” Miguel Bosé commented in one of his photos.

The Mexican spent eight days in our land, from January 1 to 9.

Tom Cruise, for his part, was fishing together with his son Connor, in the Herradura area, in Puntarenas, where he stayed at Los Sueños Marriot. Both were in Costa Rica from January 3-6. They came and went in their private jet.

The last to arrive was Piper, an actor from the Netflix series Elite, who this Saturday entered Tiquicia and is already enjoying the country of pura vida, along with his girlfriend Jessica Goicoechea.

The Spaniard has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, to whom he already showed a bit of his trip, after sharing a couple of stories riding on a plane.

On the Instagram profile @crocodiletour, from a Costa Rican company, they shared several images of the couple, who apparently already had a good tour in Tárcoles.

At the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 something similar happened with the visits of personalities such as Christian Bale, Neil Patrick Harris, Irina Shayk, among others, but do all these visits help in something to the country’s economy?

Carolina Trejos, marketing director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) answered that question and others.

-What does our country have that these personalities like so much?

Costa Rica as a tourist destination has a notable position due to its sustainable tourism model, which is committed to the conservation of the environment, the social progress of the communities. In addition, our country has a tourist platform consolidated for many years, providing the opportunity to enjoy unique and unrepeatable experiences to tourists from different social strata, from those who visit us on a low budget, to renowned personalities from the world of cinema, music and television.

The quality of the services offered throughout the country, together with an experienced private tourism sector, has allowed visitors with high purchasing power to enjoy comfort and luxury, mixed with the natural beauties of a country that It has a wide range of accommodations, recreational activities in open spaces, two solid international airports, excellent air connectivity, alternative marinas and other factors. Some celebrities have decided to make investments in the country with the purchase of properties due to the beauty of Costa Rica.

-Beyond what you spend on hotels and services, how much do you consider to be the benefit of these visits to our country?

Undoubtedly, its presence reinforces the image and positioning of the destination, complemented by the broadcast of positive news from Costa Rica in the media of our main source markets such as the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as in other destinations, where They make reminders of our country and keep us in the minds of potential tourists.

Some share their experiences when vacationing on their social networks and in their close circles, which helps to strengthen our image.

-How long does it take to see those benefits that in theory attract these visitors?

It is very relative and difficult to measure. We have received dozens of personalities in the last five years organically without the mediation of the ICT and this situation is even more valuable because it occurs naturally, proving that the Costa Rican tourism industry is prepared and offers high quality standards in its offer.

Before the pandemic, we received more than 3 million tourists and now at the end of 2021, after the second year of the pandemic, we closed with a visitation of 1.3 million visitors by air, a figure that represents a little more than 40 % of tourists who visited us prior to the pandemic.

-What recommendations do you give to hotels and other services when receiving these well-known people?

The country has a solid tourist platform and companies with high standards in quality of service, with the ideal management to receive international figures and meet their discretionary requirements and establish the safety and now relevant health protocols for their care. We have a tourism sector that has developed knowledge and experience in its care.

-Do you consider that the visits of personalities could in any way make the destinations more expensive for the national tourist?

Not necessarily. The tourist offer of Costa Rica in all its tourist regions is very varied and for all budgets. Costa Ricans have economic alternatives for sightseeing, offers, added values ​​and discounts that they can permanently review on the platform www.vamosaturistear.com and can enjoy visiting national parks and conservation areas at low cost, as well as viewpoints. and stops of the ICT, more than 120 public beaches with ecological blue flag and other multiple alternatives.