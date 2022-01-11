Valencia is interested in signing Héctor Herrera

The future of

Hector Herrera

seems to be out of the Atlético de Madrid but not from Spain. The Mexican midfielder has caught the attention of another team from The league And it could be part of a footballer exchange.

The minutes of ‘HH’ with Diego Simeone there haven’t been many this season. Between COVID-19 and the coach’s tactical approach, the Mexican has not participated in some matches, even within the Copa del Rey and that is why I would see with good eyes leaving the Wanda Metropolitano.

The club looking for Héctor Herrera

According to information from the newspaper AS of Spain, the Valencia has to Hector Herrera as one of his possible reinforcements. There is even talk that they have already made an offer and the decision is up to the Mexican midfielder.

The same source points out that the Atlético de Madrid I would ask Daniel Wass as an exchange to let out Hector Herrera. However, nothing has been confirmed by any of the clubs and for now, the player is concentrated with the ‘colchoneros’ facing the match of the Spain Supercup in front of Athletic Bilbao.

The Mexican’s letter is valued at 22 million euros. That’s why a footballer swap wouldn’t sound bad for teams, looking to give their midfield a twist.

Héctor Herrera’s numbers

The 2021-2022 season has not been a good one for Hector Herrera. He has only participated in nine meetings with him Atlético de Madrid and two have been from Champions League, without being able to score or assist.

Total, Hector Herrera He has played 62 games with the ‘colchoneros’ shirt, in which he has scored a goal and given 4 assists. He already managed to be champion of Spain and his arrival at Valencia, would mean a new challenge for him.

