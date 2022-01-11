UAEH Medicine and Dentistry students return to face-to-face classes

The Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo reported that with strict adherence to biosafety protocols Students from the academic areas of Medicine and Dentistry began the staggered return to face-to-face classes this Monday.











According to the highest state house of studies, only female and male students with the complete vaccination chart returned to face-to-face classes, as determined by the Institutional Health Safety Commission, while for those who do not have the biological, classes were enabled virtually. Among the strategies implemented are the recording of the lessons and activities available on the Garza Platform.

The sanitary protocol implemented during the return to classes consisted of: oxygenation measurement, temperature measurement, constant application of antibacterial gel, wearing KN95 mask, healthy distance of 1.5 meters between people and frequent hand washing.

The Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) reported that about 1,700 students of the degree in Surgeon from the first to the ninth semester returned to face-to-face classes, as well as 390 students of the Degree in Dental Surgeon from the sixth to the ninth semester They are trained at the Institute of Health Sciences.

The educational authorities ask students from first to fifth semester stay abreast of information on when they will be able to rejoin. For its part, the Latin American Center for Medical Education by Simulation (CLEMPS) asks students to make an appointment in the system to be able to enter the areas, where they place a maximum of four students in seven scenarios they have.

The Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa) maintains constant communication with its students through those in charge of Tutorials, where the mechanisms of the classes are reported, in addition to keeping a record of who is in the classrooms and who they attend virtually.

