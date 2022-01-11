Two police officers are convicted of playing Pokémon GO while on duty

Since the launch of Pokémon GO, we have witnessed countless news about the irresponsibility of people playing the game, and that can also apply to the police. Today, we receive news of a similar caliber related to this. Two Los Angeles police officers, immersed in their game of Pokémon GO, were recorded on the police radio while capturing Pokémon. As if that wasn’t enough, this all happened while they were ignoring an emergency call and going off course to catch new species.

For about 20 minutes, They were recorded talking about the Pokémon they found, among which Togetic and Snorlax stood out.. They highlighted comments such as “Don’t run away!”, “I caught him!” or “The boys are going to be so jealous.” After their “successful adventure,” they returned to their superior to end their watch.

Later, when questioned regarding their behavior, they flatly denied having played Pokémon Go while on duty. Rather, on the contrary, they claimed to be monitoring a “Pokémon tracker” application that was not a video game. They even added comments such as that when they deviated from their route to search for a Snorlax, it was an “extra” patrol round. Or even that, capturing a Pokémon was really about “getting a picture” to share with friends, so it couldn’t qualify as a video game. In short, excuses to try to justify a rather unusual situation.

Of course, it seems that they had an argument for a while, but that has not helped them … Remember, Duty always comes first! Be that as it may, what do you think about the behavior of these policemen? Leave it in the comments!

Via Fountain