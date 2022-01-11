Tropical tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio He has established himself as one of the best in the cinematographic world thanks to his artistic talents that have led him to win various awards. However, recently, it received a different recognition when a group of scientists called a tree tropical with him Name of the star.

Besides that Leonardo Dicaprio is dedicated to acting in Hollywood, has contributed significantly to the care of the environment and the animals that inhabit it. He has made contributions to the protection of the planet on numerous occasions and one of them was in 2020, when the entire population was in the midst of a pandemic.

The Hollywood actor proclaimed himself before the logging concession in the Ebo forests, in August 2020, in social networks he demonstrated his concern about the situation of this natural area, as he said that the Ebo forest of Cameroon and the animals that live there were in danger as a result of exploitation by man.

He asked his followers for help to join the #SaveEboForest campaign and get the government to provide protection to that place, something he achieved because the concession for logging was revoked. trees.

The Ebo forest of Cameroon, and all the amazing animals that live there, are in trouble. This includes forest elephants, gorillas, chimpanzees, and many others. Let’s help #SaveEboForest

In this way, the region’s forest had more protection from the Cameroonian government, saving thousands of animals.

Newly discovered tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

At the beginning of this year 2022, researchers from the Royal Botanic Kew Gardens in London and the National Herbarium of Cameroon announced that they found a new tree tropical that they baptized with the Name of the actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

This new tree tropical is the uvariopsis dicaprio, which is found in an Ebo forest in Cameroon, and was added to the list of new species for 2022.

The groups of scientists argued that the tree was baptized with him Name from Leonardo Dicaprio in honor of the support that the actor has provided in caring for the environment, so they recognized the work of the famous.

We greatly appreciate the support that Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, naming a unique species from this forest, in his honor.

It is worth mentioning that the tree uvariopsis dicaprio is a tree that is in a critical situation as it is in danger of extinction, since it is in an unprotected place where it is still possible to see logging and mining.

