Travel and exercise with this guide – El Sol de México

There is nothing how to start 2022 with well-focused goals, enjoying a beautiful landscape and nature. If you are one of those who loves travel at the beginning of the year without forgetting the fitness life, here we bring you some places where in addition to enjoying an incredible place you can do your favorite activities.

Read more:

For starters: Tulum, Mexico

Tulum, located on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, is known for its enchanting sandy beaches and archaeological ruins. It is the perfect destination for those who are venturing into the gym for the first time, offering plenty of yoga retreats for beginners and a variety of impressive wellness centers and yoga studios designed for every budget.

In addition, you can participate in a cocoa ceremony, a holistic healing practice, meditate by the beach, feel clean in a temazcal or even do a yoga class with a surfboard.

Where to stay: La Valise Tulum is a paradise located on the beachfront and offers spectacular views of the jungle and the Caribbean Ocean. The establishment offers Zen classes and has an infinity pool.

For those who take the adventure to the fullest: Zakopane, Poland

This beautiful resort town is located in southern Poland and is the best option for hiking in the Tatra Mountains, the highest city in Poland. There are numerous hiking trails in the mountains, with levels of difficulty ranging from beginner to advanced, which explains why Zakopane is one of the best recommended destinations in the world for travelers.

Where to stay: The cozy apartments at Chalet Terrazza have a private bathroom and a balcony with views of the picturesque mountains.

For those who love water: Kho Tao, Thailand

With its calm, sparkling waters and mild temperatures throughout the year, there is no doubt that the island of Kho Tao, surrounded by palm trees, is an ideal place for diving. Diving enthusiasts will be able to explore the beautiful underwater landscape, full of coral reefs, exotic fish and shipwrecks.

It is perfect for beginners, as there are many diving schools located throughout the island, where highly and even diving professionals issue diving certificates.

Where to stay: The charming T Villas Hua Hin is located a short walk from Sai-Noi Beach and has water activities on site.

For those who live it in the gym: Budapest, Hungary

The majestic city of Budapest is the capital of Hungary. Budapest has a large number of gyms, some of which include restaurants, massage services and saunas. From martial arts to aerobics classes, all kinds of exercise can be found in gyms in Budapest.

There are also free sports parks, with equipment to practice more than 15 types of sports. The main objective of these sports parks is to motivate the people of the city to do physical activity frequently.

Where to stay: The luxurious Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest includes a spacious gym, perfect for working out, and features the hotel’s spa and sauna for a deep cleansing of body and soul.

More recommendations? Listen to this podcast: