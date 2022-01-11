Tom Holland and Zendaya bring their Spider-Man movie romance to real life

A few days ago it came to light that Tom Holland and Zendaya received a “tip”: not to mess with each other during the filming of Spiderman . The warning, which came from one of the film’s executive producers, fell on deaf ears. The actors brought their movie romance between Spider-Man and his inseparable MJ to real life and have become one of the most applauded couples in Hollywood.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, both 25 years old, met during the filming of the first film, Spider-man homecoming , in 2016. They worked together again in Spider-Man: far from home and they have just released the third installment, Spider-Man: no way home . When the spark jumped between them is unknown because the young people have tried to carry their idyll in the most discreet way possible until they could no longer hide it.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were first, followed by Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Throughout 2016, the actors were giving clues of their good harmony in social networks, interviews and posed on red carpets. A year later they both continued to fuel rumors about a possible romance. But just before the premiere of Spider-Man: homecoming Holland wanted to stop all these rumors: “We are like the best of friends. She is so great and amazing. I am very happy to have a friend like her ”. Before long, Zendaya added: “He’s a great guy. He is literally one of my best friends. These last few months we have had to do press tours together. There are very few people who understand what that is like in their 20s. “

The confirmation that Holland and Zendaya were more than just friends came when the magazine People published an article assuring that the two were dating. And last summer images ran like wildfire in which the actors were seen kissing inside a car. The photos were published Page Six And that’s when the couple was harassed, in search of an official confirmation of their relationship, something that did not sit well with the British artist, always very cautious with his private life. “One of the bad things about fame is that your privacy is no longer under your control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other is now a moment that is shared with the rest of the world,” he explained to justify why they never confirmed anything. “I’ve always been clear about keeping my private life private, because I share a lot of my life with the world anyway. At that moment, we felt that our privacy was being stolen; It was not a question of not being prepared to share it with the world, but rather that we did not want to ”. Zendaya shared these feelings: “When you are really in love and you care about someone, you wish you could live it just for you. Loving someone is something sacred and very special; everyone wants to live and enjoy the love between two people ”.

Tom Holland (l) and Zendaya (r) during the filming of Spiderman MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin / Getty

From that moment on, the couple began to be seen in public. In September, for the birthday of the interpreter of Euphoria , he dedicated a post to her on Instagram and in October he shared a photo of her at the film’s premiere Dune next to an emoticon with two hearts in the eyes. Confirmation was served.

The love spell of the Spiderman movies had worked again. Holland and Zendaya became the third couple to go beyond fiction to live their love in real time. In 2001, with the first film of the Sam Raimi trilogy, it happened to Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who had a short romance. Then the same thing happened with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, with The amazing Spider-Man , who were together from 2011 to 2015. Tom and Zendaya’s fans keep their fingers crossed that this time the spell is not broken.