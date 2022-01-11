Tom Hanks to Host Joe Biden Inauguration Ceremony TV Special | People | Entertainment

In addition, Justin Timberlake and singer Demi Lovato confirmed both the event and their presence.

The actor Tom Hanks He will host the special program that will be broadcast on the main American television channels during the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, with guest musicians such as Jon Bon Jovi or Justin Timberlake, according to various media.

Asked by AFP, Biden’s team did not respond immediately, but Justin Timberlake and singer Demi Lovato confirmed both the event and their presence.

The program was conceived by the Presidential Inauguration Committee and will replace the more traditional format of the inauguration ceremony, reserved this year for health and public safety reasons.

In 2009, Aretha franklin sang at Barack Obama’s first inauguration gala. Bruce Springsteen, U2, Shakira and Stevie Wonder were also called up.

Four years later, after being re-elected, he was able to count on Beyoncé to interpret the national anthem.

In 2017, Donald Trump, who much of the entertainment industry dislikes, had to settle for a relatively unknown artist to sing the anthem at his ceremony after a succession of refusals from musicians.

“Celebrating America”, the program that will be carried out live on Wednesday, January 20, in prime time, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, as well as on the YouTube channel of the Investiture Committee.

The broadcast also aims to honor the “heroes” of the coronavirus pandemic. (AND)