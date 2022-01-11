(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) A public space with 1,000 trees, recreational and cultural sites will be part of the Bicentennial Forest. According to experts, TCRN STAFF assures that return to health for personal classes will not end due to the fourth wave of Covid-19 – January 10, 2022 Culture and lifestyle Artistic copy of a 4000-year-old mummy arrives at the Costa Jade Museum in Rica Chile on 10 January TCRN STAFF – January 10, 2022 World News Tom Cruise was on vacation in Costa Rica Guillermo Agudelo – January 11, 2022 – Announcement – report here. Face-to-face classes should not stop due to the fourth wave of Covid-19, say experts Health TCRN DRAFTING – January 10, 2022 Last Friday the 9 millionth passenger arrived at the Daniel Oduber Airport Mundo News TCRN DRAFTING – January 10, 2022 Inter-American Commission calls in the region to help Costa Rica help Nicaraguan refugees.

US 12 years Pura Vida in Costa Rica Contact: [email protected] FOLLOW US

Donate to TCRN

Advertising prices

Marketing services

Write to us

Privacy Policy

report this ad © Copyright 2009-2021 Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vidaa in Costa Rica / Alternative News for Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

Languages”

Get a TCRN delivered to your inbox and never miss any important news in Costa Rica! SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER

MANFN11012022000216011060ID1103519740