Tom Cruise is captured flying his HondaJet in Costa Rica

Reading time: <1 minute

Several images have circulated in airplane forums, about a visit that the renowned actor had in Costa Rica. The visit was made aboard his plane Hondajet Registration number N77VA, local media assure that it was brought in on January 3 of this year 2022 and it was only 3 days in the country.

According to some versions of Costa Ricans, the Pilot and actor, Tom cruiseHe was visiting a resort called “Los Sueños Marriot” for several days, while also engaged in sport fishing, on a vacation he spent with his 26-year-old son Connor Cruise and whose mother is Nicole Kidman.

The photos were taken by SJO Spotter Tomás Cubero and you can see perfectly that Tom is in the captain’s seat, commanding his plane. Tom Cruise has long since finished his studies as a Commercial Pilot, perhaps since the film Top gun his taste for the plane was greater.

The actor has had many aircraft in his “private hangar”, and has done so recreationally, like some other artists. Cruise has been very secretive with this activity and with the planes he owns and flies.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, the Hondajet HA-420 registration N77VA, serial number 42000159, is owned by HJO LCC, a company based in Los Angeles, California.

