Today’s Free Fire Codes January 11, 2022; all free rewards

We ended the month of November with new reward codes for Free Fire. Garena’s fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices features free codes each day, usually for a single day’s duration. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more by simply redeeming them at the indicated times. Then we meet all the reward codes for this Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and how to redeem them.

Before going to know all Free Fire codes for this Tuesday, January 11, 2022In the following publications we explain what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to make your nickname invisible so that no one sees your name while you participate in the games. On the other hand, you may be interested in knowing how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile. We also tell you how to get memory fragments to level up the character for free.

Finally, we remind you that the weekly agenda newer, with magic wheel and yeti discount. You can know all the details here. Don’t miss out on your rewards today! Without further ado, let’s meet today’s reward codes, Tuesday, January 11, 2022by Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: Reward Codes for Today, Jan 11, 2022

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

CY7KG742AUU2

7EDTPY4QGK24

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.

Then, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.

Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free fire can be downloaded for free (free-to-play, free with integrated purchases) through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Computer gamers can enjoy it on PC by following these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams