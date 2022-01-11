Thor will feature many stars for his next Marvel adventure

Thor is one of the most beloved characters in Marvel and that is why he is usually surrounded by the most legendary artists out there.

The 750th of Thor Y Marvel knows that this great event has to be accompanied by the most important artists who have worked with the character over the years.

Therefore, the comic Thor # 24 It will mean the end of the adventures of the ‘God of Thunder’ from Donny cates Y Nic klein, so after the epic victory, both the protagonist and all of Asgard rebound from a great loss. But as heroes unite again, so will legendary artists from Marvel. Here we leave you the complete list:

Writer J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel reunite for a story set in the redefinition of the Thor saga.

Legendary comic book creator Dan Jurgens writes and draws an amazing team of Thor and Balder.

Comics icon Walt Simonson writes and draws an entirely new adventure starring his beloved creation, Beta Ray Bill.

Al Ewing and Lee Garbett collaborate for the first time since Loki: Agent of Asgard to bring you an entirely new chapter for the god of mischief.

Superstar team Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz are back together to captivate you with a story of the Enchantress.

And get ready for an eye-opening story about Odin that only writer Jason Aaron and artist Das Pastoras can deliver!

Thor # 24 will hit comic book stores this April.

The character will also shake up movie screens.

Issue 750 will be a huge event for comic book fans, but viewers will also enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, a film directed by Taika waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn and Luke Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios in the Disney Plus streaming platform.