This year’s iPhone will be $ 100 more expensive, according to a new rumor

Image : Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian

In addition to a new iPhone SE, Apple is expected to introduce a new generation of phones this year called the iPhone 14. Like the current iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 series would consist of four different models. But according to a report by LeaksApplePro for iDropNews, the 2022 catalog will introduce changes, both in the scheme of screen sizes and in the price.

This is the current Apple catalog:

iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch): from $ 699

iPhone 13 (6.1-inch): from $ 799

iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch): from $ 999

iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7-inch): from $ 1,099

And this would be the Apple catalog in 2022, according to the new rumor:

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch): from $ 799

iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch): from $ 899

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch): from $ 1,099

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch): from $ 1,199

The first change that stands out is the disappearance of the iPhone mini, as has been rumored. The small screen model has not sold as much as Apple expected, so in the new generation it would be replaced by a new large-size iPhone, but with lower features than the Pro Max.

The disappearance of the iPhone mini would have as a corollary that the entry price of the new iPhone will be $ 799, instead of the 699 to which Apple is accustomed. Apple could sell us that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 will cost the same as the iPhone 13 of the same size, but the reality is that there would no longer be a $ 699 model (if this prediction were true).

For their part, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost $ 100 more than their predecessors. A price hike was to be expected due to the supply crisis and rising production costs, but a $ 100 hike can be an uphill battle for users who are expecting a Pro model, with better features and cameras than normal models.

However, the hike makes sense for Apple because it allows it to sell the new iPhone 14 Max for $ 899, while maintaining a gap of $ 200 between normal models and Pro models. Although it is not official, this pricing scheme seems realistic. Especially considering that the new iPhone SE, which expected for spring, will serve as the most affordable model to compete with the alternatives of the Android ecosystem.

The new iPhone 14s are expected in September 2022 with a design reminiscent of the iPhone 4 Y up to 2 TB of storage. Some models could come without SIM tray, depending exclusively on the eSIM.