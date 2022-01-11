This would have to pay America to Colo Colo by Pablo Solari

The Chilean team paid a sum to Talleres de Córdoba for 80 percent of El Pibe’s letter, so in Coapa they will have to improve that sum.

America is in the negotiations to specify the arrival of a new reinforcement. Pablo Solari It has become the option that the Azulcrema directive has to incorporate the extreme on the right that Santiago Solari has asked so much since he assumed the technical direction of the club.

It is worth mentioning that Millonets maintain contact with the soccer player’s environment and with Colo Colo, team that recently validated the purchase option to Cordoba workshops for 80 percent of the pass The kid, this for an amount of one million 300 thousand dollars as agreed between both clubs.

From there on Coapa They would have to pay a sum greater than that mentioned to the Cacique to be able to get the services of Solari, a player who they see a lot of projection in the Chilean team, more now that they will play Libertadores CupTherefore, it will not be easy for Coapa to make the transfer.

OFFER REJECTED

After the first contacts, America made a first proposal; However, this was not satisfactory for the Chilean managers, who highlighted the possibility that in the short term the value of the player will increase, so they expect a new offer from Mexico that will be better the first time.

It is expected that this week, the Eagles can close the reinforcement that Santiago Solari has requested so much to strengthen the squad he currently has. It should be remembered that these days are crucial in Coapa since by not having a game on the weekend, they have a slight margin of maneuver and solve their pending.