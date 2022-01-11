This ‘The Beatles’ member drew a tattoo on Emma Stone – movie news

Getting a five-star celebrity tattooed isn’t that relevant. But that a former member of The Beatles designs his tattoo is momentous. And if not, ask Emma Stone, who can show that off on her skin. We tell you more about it.

Thanks to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the names of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, protagonists of The Amazing Spider-Man, returned to everyone’s lips. Especially after Garfield’s Spidey redeemed himself from the death of his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Stone), by saving MJ (Zendaya). But since you already know that, we are going to tell you something that you probably did not know about who was the actor’s partner, in real life.

In an interview for the late night show David letterman11 years ago, Emma Stone revealed that the small tattoo on her wrist was designed by none other than Paul McCartney, a former member of the Beatles. The background of the story is moving, as it has to do with his mother, who also has the same stroke as his daughter.

“We’ve never gotten tattoos before and probably never will. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but now she’s out of the woods, which is amazing,” explained the La La Land star: Una love story. Then, To celebrate the fact that their mother was safe from the deadly disease, they decided to embody something special. As they are both fans of the song “Blackbird”, which comes on the so-called White Album of The Liverpool Quartet, they decided that that was where the wave should go. But since it wasn’t special enough yet, Stone asked McCartney to sketch it out..

“My mom’s favorite song is ‘Blackbird’ by Paul McCartney, and it’s mine too. So, I wrote a letter to Paul McCartney asking if he would draw two little bird legs, because he wrote the song. And yesterday he sent them to me. Paul McCartney custom tattoos. Isn’t it wild? He’s a good guy, “he explained.

Now, how is it possible that someone wrote a letter to the bass player and he answered it so nicely? Well, the answer is simple. She and he already knew each other since, in 2009, thanks to Woody Harrelson (his partner in Zombieland), the American visited the house of the English musician.

“We went to Paul McCartney’s house and he made us veggie burgers. It was so good… but can you imagine if I said, ‘Well, were the burgers a little overcooked?’“he joked. If you had a chance to have a Beatle design your tattoo, Who would you choose? By the way, remember that Disney + has the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which has unpublished material from the recording of their last album as a band.