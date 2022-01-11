This Rom-Com From 2011 Is Currently The Best Netflix Movie | In Spanish.

“Don’t Look Up” is the most popular movie on Netflix according to the streaming service’s public rating system.

This satirical comedy by Adam McKay will lead the charts for weeks after its premiere on December 5. The movie “Don’t Look Up” features stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill. , Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

The second most popular Netflix movie right now is “Just Go with It,” a 2011 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Although the film has been critically acclaimed and won the Golden Raspberry award for worst actor and director at the time of its release, it is clearly beginning to make a comeback in the streaming world.

This week’s ranking also includes other older movies, with a mix of comedies, dramas, and action movies.

On the humorous side of things, “The Longest Yard” (2005) is another film that also features Sandler. Starring Chris Rock, Nelly and Burt Reynolds will also star.

When it comes to dramas, the award-winning Girl, Interrupted (1999) boasts an impressive cast, including Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Moss, and Vanessa Redgrave.

Read the full list of the 10 best movies.

