This is the fortune of the pop princess who was controlled by her father

After the liberation of Britney Spears from her father’s financial yoke, we have the doubt of how much the fortune of the queen of pop rises.

And it is that the hard legal fight that the singer lived against her father, Jamie Spears, should have been worth it.

Related information: Al natural! Britney Spears shares photo without clothes on Instagram

Now Britney with all the freedom, financial and legal powers may have full control of your fortune.

How much is Britney Spears’ fortune?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth page, the amount available to the queen of pop is nothing less.

And it is that the website that reports estimates of the total assets and financial activities of celebrities indicates that the singer has 70 million dollars.

This amount, for more than a decade was in the possession of Jamie Spears, who made decisions around said fortune and spent large sums of money in legal services.

The most expensive properties of the queen of pop

Over the years, Britney owned several houses in the United States, primarily in the Los Angeles area.

Among which stand out the house of Westlake Village (2012) which he bought in for $ 6.7 million and was sold in 2017 for $ 7 million.

Another in Hollywood hills (2001) for which he paid an undisclosed amount. For 2003 the house was sold to actress Brittany Murphy, the same one in which she was found dead in 2009.

In 2000 the American pop artist bought a condo in New York’s Greenwich Village; in 2002 he bought the building’s 4-storey penthouse. Both purchase prices were not disclosed but it sold the smallest unit in 2011 for $ 1.5 million.

The also actress, Britney Spears has raised a net fortune of $ 70 million, since the beginning of her career in 1999 with her hit ‘Baby One More Time’.