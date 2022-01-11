This is Stanley Kubrick’s favorite actor

Throughout his career, director Stanley Kubrick simply pushed the boundaries of cinema, taking the movies towards a new direction. This with iconic tapes like The glow or 2001: Space Odyssey.

And like any other movie worker can have his favorite, the American author too once revealed who his favorite actor is.

Who is Stanley Kubrick’s favorite actor?

For how talented a figure like Stanley Kubrick is, it’s curious that he didn’t have a formal education in film studies. He began working as a photographer in the beginning and quickly, he showed signs of talent, which he managed to develop much more by attending screenings of films such as Max Ophüls and Elia Kazan.

He also always enjoyed going through new challenges and working on unknown territories. In fact, he rarely ever worked with the same cast, except for Peter Sellers, Kirk Douglas and Sterling Hayden, who were able to work with him on two films.

Regarding which are the films that most influenced him, he is Charlie Chaplin. However, whom he considered one of the greatest talents in film history, he went to James Cagney.

On one occasion, Steven Spielberg saw the Shining for the first time, feeling disappointed by the Jack Nicholson’s “over the top” performance. This he discussed with Stanley Kubrick, who he asked to name him your favorite actors.

However, after he named them, he said: “Where was James Cagney on that list?” explaining to the director of ET, the Alien that he had not enjoyed Jack Nicholson’s performance just because he did not admire Cagney’s work.

In the instance, the filmmaker said he loved James Cagney’s impeccable talent for delivering exaggerated performances while maintaining the central dramatic power of the roles.