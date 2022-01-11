They will remove part of actress Grettel Valdez’s finger to avoid cancer

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.-The health of the famous Mexican actress Grettel valdez hangs again by a thread due to Cancer.

Valdez confessed that in the coming weeks she will have to undergo an amputation of part of her finger in order to save her from the cancer that struck her four years ago.

“About four years ago I had cancer on my finger, which they removed, made a graft and then it disappeared. I recently went for a review and they told me there is a bit that I don’t like, I’m going to take it away and send it to be biopsied, ‘”explained the 45-year-old Mexican.

The famous one explained that “they come out like little sores, they make me an appointment for my little surgery, and already being there on the plate, and all ready, the doctor arrives and says: ‘I am not going to operate … in a week you will It expanded and it is not normal. ‘

He added that he feels at peace because they already know what it is and what they will do, so he hopes for the best to be able to move on with his life.