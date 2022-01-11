They travel with a Tesla Model S 1,200 kilometers without recharging!

Along with its high price, the main drawback that users find when purchasing an electric vehicle is its autonomy and that the chemistry of its batteries has been undergoing significant improvements, the Mercedes EQS being the best example, as it is capable of traveling up to 741 kilometers between charges. A very remarkable figure that, however, cannot compete with the promises offered by a startup based in Michigan whose name is Our Next Energy.

More than 1,000 kilometers!

We say this because this company wants to revolutionize the electric vehicle market by offering new batteries that can be combined to offer better results. On the one hand, we find Aries, some lithium-ferrophostat cells that would join the project Gemini, still in development. This is based on a battery pack with a manganese-rich cathode and an anode modified to remove graphite, whose production is expected after 2023.

While this is happening, ONE has decided to install a battery prototype composed of high energy density cobalt-nickel cells in a Tesla Model S completely original. The most interesting thing is that the team has managed to install in the same hole as the factory battery a set capable of offering nothing less than 207.3 kWh, with practically identical energy consumption. The final result has been spectacular as the 100% electric saloon has managed to travel almost 90% more kilometers in a test carried out on public roads last December.

The test carried out by ONE took place in Michigan, with freezing temperatures that went against the maximization of the range of use of a vehicle that moved from one side to another throughout the aforementioned state for almost 14 hours, averaging a speed of 88 km / h, before returning to its headquarters in Novi, southeast Michigan. Upon arrival, the odometer had registered a total of 1,210 kilometers, although the best was yet to come and the company decided to repeat the test on a dynamometer, where the Tesla was able to travel 1,419 kilometers on a single charge!

Future solution



“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today. We are now focused on developing this test battery prototype into a new product called Gemini, which will enable long trips. distance on a single charge while improving cost and safety with sustainable materials. The ONE Gemini battery aims to remove scope as a barrier to EV adoption by doubling the energy available on board in the same package space, “says Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of ONE.

We will see how this prototype of batteries evolves and if in the coming years the problem of autonomy in electric vehicles will have disappeared forever. With this test, in addition, ONE shows that it is possible store considerably more energy in a battery the same size as the current one, without, for example, stacking two packs, as GM is doing with its GMC Hummer EV.

