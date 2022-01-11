They denounce poor and late care for covid patients at the ISSSTE clinic in Guanajuato

Maria Espino

Guanajuato.- Citizens complain about the deficient attention in the ISSSTE clinic in Guanajuato capital towards people who arrive with symptoms of contagion of covid-19.

Specifically, they pointed out that this Monday a group of approximately 75 people arrived from the 6:00 in the morning and they began to receive them until 8:30 a.m., and only to a limited number of patients, up to the 1:00 in the afternoon.

Also read: Teachers with positive for Covid-19 return to classes in Guanajuato

Because of this they urged the health authorities to enlarge the hours of operation, since more and more people are becoming infected and arrive seeking medical attention, but they take hours to be treated, or are denied it outright “Because the consultations are over”.

Photos: María Espino

A teacher who asked to have his name omitted said he tested positive for covid-19 and pointed out that from 6:00 in the morning this Monday he arrived at the medical emergency area of ​​the ISSSTE clinic only to request that they provide him with a document that endorses his health condition and that they extend a medical disability, like other people who were there, and who said they were workers of the State Goverment and others teachers from different schools.

The teacher said that in his case he arrived early to be among the first to be treated, risking the cold that it is at that time, but it was of no use, since the care began around 9:00 in the morning and not all the beneficiaries received them, since they distributed some tokens and it would be attended only until the 1:00 in the afternoon, as informed by the health personnel of this hospital.

“We attended in order to obtain a receipt that they are requesting from us in our work centers (…) we were about 75 people who were waiting for care that should have started from the early hours of the morning, however the doctor on duty began to leave at 8:40 a.m. (…) it started very slow, ”he lamented.

Photos: María Espino

It may interest you: With Covid-19 at its peak, more than a million return to classes in Guanajuato

The professor complained that they made the sick wait so long and in the midst of low temperatures, in addition to not receiving them all, as he indicated that there was a group of people with covid symptoms who did not reach the record and left without being valued, and that, he said, is a risk, because they do not know with certainty what ailment they have, and if they are positive, on their way home they could infect more people.

They are not served in Acámbaro either At the IMSS in Acámbaro, people arrived from seven in the morning on Monday and so far they have not been treated for the COVID test where, according to the discontents, only some files were given, which they consider are insufficient. On the other hand, they pointed out that the director Aristóteles Patiño is not attending emergencies. The argument is that there are no personnel and only one doctor is the one who attends the tests.

JRP