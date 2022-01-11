They denounce chaos in care for Covid-19 in clinic 36 of the IMSS in Culiacán

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Through a citizen complaint to Debate, report a chaos in medical care due to high Covid-19 contagions at clinic number 36 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (Imss) in Culiacán.

The beneficiaries of the medical institution pointed out that not because of the great contagion of covid there are no doctors who provide them with medical attention and the offices from 1 to 8 are closed, which is why there is no adequate care.

They also pointed out that the emergency area is full of patients with covid symptoms and they are only taking out chairs without giving proper medical attention, as they indicated that the few personnel informed them that 12 doctors are not consulting due to being infected with the virus.

Read more: Tianguis Los Huizaches, in Culiacán, will operate with 60% of the vendors

In this way, those affected call on the Imss authorities to support them and provide them with the necessary medical attention as well as greater control in the emergency area where all patients with symptoms or suspected of contagion by Covid are received. 19.

He has a degree in Journalism from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. He joined EL DEBATE in October 2018. He served as an intern in the Noroeste newspaper, in the area of ​​culture and entertainment. In the faculty he did his professional practice in Radio within the Academic Unit, Photography and TV and management of Social Networks on digital platforms.

see more

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker