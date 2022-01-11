They denounce chaos in care for Covid-19 in clinic 36 of the IMSS in Culiacán

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Through a citizen complaint to Debate, report a chaos in medical care due to high Covid-19 contagions at clinic number 36 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (Imss) in Culiacán.

The beneficiaries of the medical institution pointed out that not because of the great contagion of covid there are no doctors who provide them with medical attention and the offices from 1 to 8 are closed, which is why there is no adequate care.

They also pointed out that the emergency area is full of patients with covid symptoms and they are only taking out chairs without giving proper medical attention, as they indicated that the few personnel informed them that 12 doctors are not consulting due to being infected with the virus.

In this way, those affected call on the Imss authorities to support them and provide them with the necessary medical attention as well as greater control in the emergency area where all patients with symptoms or suspected of contagion by Covid are received. 19.