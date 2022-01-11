These films are 10 years after being released

A few days before the long-awaited awards season begins, which begins with the delivery of the Golden Globes, we do a recount of some films released in 2012, which at the time were awarded and today are classics of the cinema.

By Jorge Alférez

Movies 2012











The Hunger Games

Based on the trilogy of the American author Suzanne Collins, in 2012 and with the help of Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, we met The Hunger Games, a saga that after Harry Potter and Twilight, became one of the favorites of the new generations and year after year, until 2015, it returned to the big screen with a total of 4 deliveries.











Silver Linings Playbook

Led by Bradley Cooper and Robert de Niro, Jennifer Lawrence returned to the big screen with Silver Linings Playbook, a film that won her the Oscar for best actress.











The Perks of Being a Wallflower

After being part of the Harry Potter universe for more than a decade with Daniel Radcliffe, in 2012, Emma Watson starred in the film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, thanks to which, she could easily separate herself from her role for at least a moment. Hermione Granger, and prove that she was more than a fictional wizard.

However, The Perks of Being a Wallflower became one of the favorite films of young audiences for the themes it addressed as well as the dialogues that are now classic.

The impossible

How can we forget that story about the tsunami that hit the shores of Thailand in 2004? The film starring Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland and Naomi Watts, who was recognized for her performance with a Best Actress nomination by the Academy, to date is one of the films that most shakes everyone who sees it.











The Mis

Although it was not the first time that the novel by the French poet Victor Hugo was made into a film, as there have been several occasions since a silent version in the early 1900s, it was in 2012 when, by the hand of Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried and more, the literary classic won great popularity and endless accolades at various award shows, including Best Picture Comedy or Musical at the Oscars and Golden Globes, as well as recognition. to Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman for their performances.











Lincoln

The film starring Daniel Day-Lewis and which gave him several awards as best actor, tells the story of the last months of the mandate of the renowned president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. An unforgettable work and directed by none other than Steves Spielberg

What other movies do you remember that were released in 2012? What was your favorite?

