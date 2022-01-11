‘The White Lotus Season 2’: Release Date, Plot

The end of The White Lotus explained: the dead, feces and the tragic meaning of life

To the HBO series The White Lotus exactly the same thing happened to him True detective Y Big Little Lies: It was intended as a limited series and, at least, will have a season 2. What we hope is that he does not make the same mistake that he did True detective with season 2 of the series: rush is bad counselor. We already know a few things about the second season of The White Lotus. HBO Max has confirmed that Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreations) will be part of the new cast of the series. Imperioli plays Dominic di Grasso, a character who travels to a White Lotus resort with his aging father and his son, who has just graduated from college. Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a woman who arrives at the hotel with her husband and some friends. But we know more things still. Mike White, its creator, was clear that the series had to be developed again in a hotel of the White Lotus chain, but also that he could not use all the characters from the first season: come on, they are not going to leave. now the same characters on vacation at the same time to a different enclave. Which is not to say that, in a Marvel plan – the reference is White’s own idea, not ours – some of the characters may return. There each one makes their bets.

Taking into account that the origin of the series is in the relationship between Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alessandra Daddario) it is clear that they are the characters that have the most ballots to return. The one who is clearly not coming back, unfortunately, is Armond (although it would not hurt as a dark passenger, by way of conscience, appearing to Shane … na, it’s silly of mine). Jennifer Coolidge, the contradictory and pain reliever Tanya McQuoid, is rumored to repeat, but there is no official confirmation.

Mike White always wanted to write a story about a couple on their honeymoon, a story in which someone marries for money and realizes what they may have lost by being wrong. It is, again, the myth of Faust: when you want a lifestyle, but you also want to preserve your independence and power … and that is not possible. From there the series evolved to something else: it turns out that in the game who has the money can mark the dynamics of a relationship, of any relationship … It is not only the music sheet that marks Shane and his world -mother included- Rachel, also Tanya’s, of course the Mossbachers. Season 1 and the show’s satire focus on those relationships, on how money can really pervert our most intimate relationships, in this case beyond the employee-guest relationship at the hotel. If Shane hadn’t appeared in her life, Armond would still be alive. But if the Mossbacher family hadn’t decided to take Olivia’s ‘poor’ little friend on vacation, Armond wouldn’t have relapsed into drugs. Or maybe yes because he was doomed since he decided to lower his head. Or maybe not …

The Mossbacher family is the one that has the fewest ballots to come out again in full in season 2 of The White Lotus, although Olivia and Quinn separately could give us a surprise.

Does a season 2 make sense? Social satire remains and, the truth is, I don’t think Mike White is serious about repeating the hotel. I think he has something better in mind. His social criticism still has a long way to go. Because, in the end, what is it about The White Lotus? White thought it would be interesting to try to get inside the heads of people who have more money and a little more power than most of us. These are people who could do something about inequality (any inequality). The series tries to understand why they don’t want to do something about it, why they are on the defensive, and what they use to justify complacency and fear of change. If that has no development and deserves a season 2, I don’t know what deserves it. And if you have a new mystery, all the better.

