The Weeknd and his declaration of love towards Angelina Jolie?

TOngelina Jolie and The Weeknd they do nothing but enlarge all the rumors that they are in a relationship. Since they were seen Leaving the same Italian restaurant in Los Angeles last July until today, they have gone giving themselves situations that link them but now it seems that a new step is being taken.

The singer is in premiere. Just released ‘Dawn FM’ and in one of the songs on this album he talks about something that could be part of his personal life. The lyrics of the song ‘Here We Go Again’, in which he has the collaboration of Tyler The Creator, has set off all the alarms and there are those who point out that this is a full-blown confirmation that he has a relationship with Angelina Jolie.

I promised myself that I would never fall in love again, but here we go again

The stanza of it can almost admit similarities and parallels with the figure of a woman like … the actress. “My new girl is a movie star, who I love and make scream like Neve Campbell in Scream. I make her laugh and heal my sad thoughts. And it is that he is a movie star. I promised myself that I would never fall in love again, but here we go again. “

The artist and the actress could have hit it off very well because they have common interests, how to help solidarity causes. He is a UN Goodwill Ambassador while she works as a UNHCR Ambassador for the refugee program.

