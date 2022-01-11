The warm welcome that Edgar Méndez gave Orbelín Pineda on his arrival in Spain

Edgar Méndez dedicated an emotional message to Orbelín Pineda upon his arrival in Spain, after ceasing to be a Cruz Azul player.

Orbelín Pineda was finally able to fulfill the European dream after a seven-year soccer career in Mexico, so he barely came to Spain to become a reinforcement of Celta de Vigo, farewell messages and also welcome messages were not lacking and one in particular was noticed in social networks by another former Cruz Azul player.

Is about Edgar mendezwho after leave The Machine in 2020 He wore the Deportivo Alavés shirt, also in the Spanish League, so after sharing the field for a few years, starting this year the Spanish midfielder and the ‘Maguito‘they will be rivals in the Old continent.

“Companions in Cruz Azul and now rivals in La Liga. Welcome Orbelín !!! See you soon! # LaMáquina #TBT “, was the message he posted Edgar Méndez for Orbelín Pineda, accompanied by a photo in which they appear together hugging on the court, both wearing the jersey of Blue Cross.

It was from 2019 to 2020 when both midfielders agreed as La Machine players, as it was in that year when the ‘Maguito’ came from the Chivas del Guadalajara and the Spanish player was already in the cement teamwhile he left in the 2020 to return to your country.