The US breaks a record of hospitalizations due to Covid-19, with more than 145 thousand

Washington.- U.S this Tuesday broke a new record of hospitalizations for Covid-19, with more than 145 thousand people admitted to health centers, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS, in English).

In total there are 145 thousand 982 hospitalized patients in the country with Covid-19, of which 4 thousand 462 are minors.

The figure exceeds 142 thousand 273 patients with Covid-19 admitted on January 14, 2021, the highest number that had been recorded so far since the start of the pandemic.

This record in hospitalizations coincides with the expansion of the omicron variant, which is already the dominant in U.S.

At the same time, the country’s hospitals are facing staff shortages because many health workers have been infected.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a partial state of emergency on Monday after ICU admissions doubled since Dec. 1.

Northam’s order allows hospitals to increase beds and gives more flexibility in managing staff, as well as expanding health care online.

In Texas, some 2,700 health professionals will be hired and trained to reinforce hospitals, and will join the 1,300 backup workers that have been sent to centers throughout the state, CNN said, citing a statement from the Department. state sanitary.

Meanwhile, Colorado activated a series of measures to face the crisis of health personnel, such as not transporting to hospitals patients under 60 years of age who do not have serious symptoms and do not have a high-risk history.

agv