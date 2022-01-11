The uncomfortable moment lived by Cristina Fernández live: the dress!

However, the journalist, showing great professionalism, continued to give way to the report, what’s more, no one would have noticed or noticed if she herself had not told about it on her Twitter.

“Can you see on my face that my entire dress has just come undone?”, he wrote, revealing later what had happened to him.

And it is that undoubtedly his extensive television career and experience have contributed to his success in the situation. Before collaborating on Better with You was at the forefront of the heart section of The morning of La 1. It came from Public mirror (Antena 3), where he collaborated for years with Susanna griso and has also collaborated in By your side or what a happy time (Telecinco).

But the one of Cristina Fernandez It is not the only mishap of this style suffered by a television presenter. To María Gómez, a few years ago in the program of Dani Fernández and Jorge FloSomething similar and even more obvious was happening to him. A moment that they resolved with a great sense of humor and naturalness. And it is not the only one, Adriana abenia At a 40th Awards gala, her dress played a trick on her by exposing her chest.

Even to own Sofia vergara Years ago, her dress tore at an Emmy Awards gala, exposing her butt. The mishap occurred twenty minutes before Vergara had to go on stage to collect his award. Something that was taken with a great sense of humor by publishing it even on their networks.