The triumph of rumors! Cardi B shows the record she broke together with Lizzo

U.S. – Cardi B received excellent news along with Lizzo: your song “Rumors”Recently released to the public, it is one of the best-selling in the United States. The rapper shared the twit of the account “Chart Data“, Who gave the big news, and at the bottom of the publication, said”Let the numbers do the talking”.

Lizzo has been receiving hurtful comments since the pandemic began, mostly flawed assumptions. By way of catharsis decided to put together all those rumors and what they generated in her and do what comes out best for her, write music. To accompany her she could not have chosen someone better than Cardi, as she has also received hundreds of negative comments and bad publicity.

The fans of both eagerly awaited the release of the video clip and song in Spotify, but surely neither of the two artists imagined that success would be so fast and so great. “Rumors“It has not been released for a week yet and it is already the best-selling single in its country of origin: without a doubt that is a great way to silence haters. But not everything was rosy this week.

Instagram: I Am Cardi B

Lizzo ended up affected by some comments and uploaded a video to social networks downloading her sadness. Cardi B was one of the celebrities who came out in defense of the singer of “Truth Hurts“And he said that when you defend yourself, you are branded as problematic and that when you don’t say anything, they don’t stop until you cry. He ended up saying that they were nerds looking at the popular table.

Now both artists can enjoy the joys of a song that breaks records with less than a week of life. Lizzo is a singer who has reached break down barriers imposed by the Hollywood music industry and is attacked for that reason. Anyway, she remains strong in the face of rumors and from all the noise that comes to her, she manages to get art.