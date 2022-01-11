The ten most anticipated series of 2022 and where to watch them

In addition to the highly anticipated continuations of Stranger Things, Lupine, Ozark,The Crown or lite On Netflix, the rest of the platforms battle with mega productions.

HBO Max bets on The house of the dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones, which we will see shortly, Disney + by Star wars, Amazon Prime Video by Lord of the rings, AppleTv + by Masters of the Air, with Spielberg and Tom Hanks, and Movistar + for the thriller and comedy national hand in hand Everyone lies or We apologize for the inconveniences. Will this be the year that the screen eats us up?

Pam & Tommy

Pam & TommyDisney +

Miniseries starring Lily James, about the stormy relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who started getting married three days after they met. The broadcast of a sex video of the couple in 1995 was a worldwide scandal. You can see it from February 2 on Disney +.

Operation Oil Spill

Operation Oil SpillAmazon Prime Video

Director Daniel Calparsoro is perhaps the greatest national expert on thrillers with a lot of adrenaline. On this occasion, he makes this four-chapter miniseries, starring a muscular Lex Gonzlez, who plays an ex-boxer who collaborates with drug traffickers aboard a submarine. On Amazon Prime Video starting February 25.

The house of the dragon

The house of the dragonHbo

HBO’s big bet this year is the continuation, or prequel, of the long-awaited Game of Thrones. It is also a colossal production that tells the story of the Targaryen family, 300 years before the events that Game of Thrones tells. It is also based on the books by George RR Martin. Coming soon to HBO Max.