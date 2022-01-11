‘The power of the dog’ triumphs in an atypical night for the Golden Globes

The Angels. The power of the dogby Jane Campion, and the new version of Love without barriers, directed by Steven Spielberg, they conquered the main Golden Globes this Sunday in an award ceremony without a televised ceremony, ignored by Hollywood and announced on social networks.

The western The power of the dog It is the second production directed by a woman to receive the statuette for Best Dramatic Film. Love without barriers won the award for Best Comedy or Musical. His actresses Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose also won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards.

While Charm, the Disney production that follows a family living in an enchanted place in the mountains of Colombia, won the award for Best Animated Film.

Nicole Kidman and Will Smith won Best Actress and Best Actor in Dramatic Productions for their performances in Being the Ricardos Y King Richard: a winning family, while the series Succession, from HBO, they kept the nominations for the categories dedicated to television.

On an atypical night for this award, the excitement of the Golden Globes – which tend to influence the box office and guide expectations for the Oscars – was clouded by criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English), event organizers.

The association made up of some 100 writers linked to foreign publications has been accused of corruption and racism, among other unethical practices.

The Golden Globes ceremony, considered one of the biggest parties in Hollywood, attracted an audience of millions in the past; however, this Sunday it was not broadcast. NBC television, with the broadcasting rights, removed it from its grid amid the boycott.

The event was also overshadowed on Twitter, dominated by the announcement of the death of American comedian Bob Saget in Orlando.











This year’s awards season kicked off Sunday night with a lackluster 79th Golden Globe Awards ceremony the likes of which had never been seen before. However, winners for 2022 included Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and the film “Western The Power Of The Dog” topping the motion picture categories with three awards each. Infographic Graphic News





