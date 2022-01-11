The Perfect Chaos: The revelations left by the NEW trailer for Neymar’s biographical series

Neymar He is one of the most prominent Brazilian footballers of all time, so it is not a surprise that Netflix wanted to launch a documentary about the athlete, where he will investigate the Brazilian’s career, as well as his various controversies and his private life.

The documentary will feature participations from various footballers who have played alongside Neymar, such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Mbappé and is also produced by the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter.

In addition, during the first preview of the Netflix documentary, Neymar will also reveal the lucrative marketing business that revolves around Neymar Jr., an aspect that his father handles very closely.

“Today is a very special day for me and also for all those who have accompanied me on this long football journey. Netflix today announces the launch of”Neymar: the Perfect Chaos “, which will be available on the platform from January 25. Anxious is little!”, the athlete wrote through his official Twitter account.

During the first preview of the series, appears Neymar narrating in the first person, talking about their attitudes when playing on the courts.

I think my series would start with me talking about my attitudes, about me playing: ‘That Neymar is a monster, I don’t know what, what’s up’. And it happens; it goes on like this. With all the people talking bad about me and then … They’ll get to know me, ha. I appear talking about my family, what is coming. To them, I am their Batman. And for those who don’t know me, I’m the Joker “

In what other productions have you participated Neymar?

It is not the first time Neymar participates in a Hollywood macro-production, because in February 2017, the Brazilian footballer participated in the company of Vin Diesel, in the film ‘XXX Reactivated’.

In addition, he had the opportunity to participate in one of the most acclaimed Netflix series, ‘La Casa de Papel’, where he appeared on several occasions.