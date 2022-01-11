The Parisian designs we didn’t see on Nicole Kidman in the movie ‘Grace of Monaco’

There is nothing more special than the close relationship between royalty and the most exclusive fashion designers. A unique alliance that has marked many FASHION moments throughout history. The most glamorous example – with the permission of Diana of Wales – has been the one starring Grace kelly, that young American actress who became princess of Monaco upon marrying Prince Raniero III in 1956. Grace of monaco, a biopic which hit theaters in 2014 from the hand of Nicole Kidman and the director Olivier dahan revolutionizing the whole world. And like all box office success, there are hidden details that with the passage of time are revealed, among them, the looks that finally were not part of the wardrobe.









“The idea of ​​my life as a fairy tale is itself a fairy tale“, commented on occasion the own royal. However, her wardrobe was truly a fantasy. It was the costume director, Gigi lepage, who managed to shape that admired seventies style in the film, in which, in addition to a lot of fashion, complicated personal moments of Grace Kelly with her family, her special relationship with Hollywood, an overwhelming romance with her husband are shown. The flawless dressing room that accompanies this narration is made up of 49 outfits signed by the most recognized sewing houses of the time. And it is that since the protagonist of Rear window stepped on the European Principality, Christian dior He became its head couturier creating unforgettable garments, a fact that the production wanted to pay tribute by reversing them with the then creative director of the maison, Marc bohan.









The outfits that did not appear on the screen

But as the Australian screenwriter has revealed Baz Luhrmann, there are other pieces that were designed in the Paris studio of another great of fashion, Karl Lagerfeld, that they finally didn’t appear in the movie but they deserve special attention for their beauty. This is the case of a strapless ball gown that the German created with a romantic nod to his well-known wedding dress, it combined satin, bows, and sequin appliqués.









Unsurprisingly, Kelly’s sophisticated repertoire also contained a place for the classic. suit of tweed from Chanel, one that other European aristocrats have worn for decades -such as Lady Di- making it a star part of their uniform. During the filming of the production, Nicole Kidman had the wardrobe test with the Kaiser of fashion himself, at which point we can see how she dressed in an outfit in various pastel shades, with a matching hat and several long pearl necklaces, but once again this timeless French proposal did not see the light either.









The same happened with another delicate lace styling that we have already seen on the catwalk on several occasions, she has even worn it Claudia schiffer with a more updated version! It is a black minidress with long sleeves, small ruffles at the hem and the iconic camellia flower on the neckline; and the pearls complete the ensemble again, in this case in the form of a belt. What is the look that you would have liked to see on stage?