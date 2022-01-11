The Oscar 2022 awards ceremony will once again have a host

After three years without a presenter, The Oscars will once again have a host at the ceremony that will air on March 27 on ABC.

The announcement was made by Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment on Tuesday. in the morning, during the virtual press conference of the Association of Television Critics. However, Erwich did not elaborate on who it could be. “It could be me,” Erwich joked, before declaring his trust in Oscar executive producer Will Packer.

“Will really has his pulse in pop culture and entertainment,” Erwich said. “I know he has a lot in store and we will soon have more details to share,” he said in statements reproduced by Variety magazine.

Jimmy Kimmel served as the last host of the Awards of the Academy at the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies with positive reviews. Other presenters over the past decade included Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013), Billy Crystal (2012), and James Franco / Anne Hathaway (2011). The MacFarlane and Franco / Hathaway seasons were seen as a gamble by ABC and the Academy to appeal to a younger audience, but critics didn’t give it high marks.

Years ago hosting the Oscars was one of the most coveted jobs in Hollywood (particularly in the era of perennial presenters Bob Hope and Johnny Carson); However, it lost prestige in the era of social networks, because it was the subject of much criticism.

The true end for the Oscars host figure came in 2019, when the Academy first announced Kevin Hart in that role. Later, Hart decided to withdraw after the organization asked him to apologize for the homophobic tweets he had written years ago; after that, the 2019 event ran out of hosts.

Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8.