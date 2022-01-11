The next State of Play aims to be held in February and would feature great PS5 games

Hogwarts Legacy would be sticking out the wand.

With the entry of the new year, there are many video game companies that are considering the next twelve months with the idea of ​​getting the top sales positions every week, being necessary for this that announce and promote the titles they will launch in the indicated period.

It is under this premise that there are companies that take advantage of any video game event to make their corresponding announcements, be it E3, the Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards. Nevertheless, others like Nintendo and Sony have their own eventsThese being the Nintendo Direct on the one hand and the State of Play on the other.

A State of Play that could have the stellar appearance of Hogwarts Legacy

In that sense, we have recently seen that there are already rumors about the celebration of the first Nintendo Direct of the year, so it is logical to think that the rumors about the next State of Play were not going to wait, this being what has happened, since in February it could be issued according to an insider.

The third parties of PS5 that were not in the State of Play and that we hope to see soon

It was once again the insider Tom Henderson who has spoken on Twitter about the next PlayStation event, which it would once again have the format of a State of Play and would be held in the month of February with great games as main characters.

It should be noted that this information would coincide with the rumors of the appearance of Hogwarts Legacy at a Sony event, this being the justification for not having seen it at The Game Awards last December. You can see Henderson’s tweet below:

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month’s media events and past PlayStation dates. It’ll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ – Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson_) January 9, 2022

It should be noted in turn that PlayStation hasn’t stood idly by in 2022Since, with just ten days since the beginning of the year, we have already had the announcement of PlayStation VR2 and Horizon: Call of the Mountain, so it will be necessary to see how they meet the expectations in the Japanese company. Likewise, you have to remember that in the coming months of this year both Horizon Forbidden West as Gran Turismo 7.

