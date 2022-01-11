The new position that Leaño invents for Brizuela in Chivas because of Vergara

Isaac Brizuela could play as a right back in Chivas’ next game.

January 10, 2022 · 16:32 hs

After his great victory against Mazatlán on the first day of the 2022 Clausura tournament, Chivas will visit the Pachuca next Sunday at the Hidalgo Stadium, and he would do so with some modifications with respect to what he presented at the start of the tournament.

Marcelo Michel Leaño I would not be entirely convinced by the performance of Jesus Sanchez on the right side, plus he would not be happy with the performance of Carlos Cisneros in that position during the preseason and that is why he would have left him on the bench against Mazatlán.

But nevertheless, Amaury vergara made no attempt to reinforce that position, so Marcelo Michel Leaño could turn to Isaac brizuela to occupy the right side of the defense, something he already tried in his first match against América, but Brizuela He was injured in the first half of that match.

More news from Chivas:

The millionaire who would put the 800 million dollars that Amaury Vergara asks for to sell Chivas

Isaac Brizuela’s numbers in Chivas

Isaac brizuela appeared as captain in the first match of Chivas in the tournament and is one of the most experienced of the squad, since according to Transfermarkt he has 458 matches in Liga MX, 257 of them with the T-shirt of the Chivas, with which he has contributed 24 goals and 30 assists.