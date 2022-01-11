The mystery of Jupiter’s cyclones is explained thanks to the physics of the oceans on Earth

Images of polar cyclones captured on the distant planet by NASA’s Juno probe allowed researchers to study the forces that drive them.

US scientists were able to determine that the giant cyclones that occur around Jupiter’s poles are generated by the same forces that move water in Earth’s oceans.

Polar cyclones on the largest planet in our solar system were first detected in 2016 by NASA’s Juno probe. Since then, specialists had speculated that these storms are driven by convection, a process known on Earth in which warmer air expands and rises to higher, cooler and denser altitudes. However, this theory has not been proven until now.

“When I saw the richness of the turbulence around Jovian cyclones, with all the smaller filaments and eddies, it reminded me of the turbulence you see in the ocean around eddies,” said oceanographer Lia Siegelman, a researcher at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego (USA) and author of the new study. “They are especially evident in high-resolution satellite images of plankton blooms, for example,” he added.

The researchers analyzed a series of infrared images that captured Jupiter’s north polar region and, in particular, the polar vortex cluster. On that basis, they were able to calculate the speed and direction of the wind, following the movement of the clouds. The team then interpreted the infrared images in terms of the thickness of the clouds. The hot regions correspond to a fine cloudiness, in which it is possible to see more deeply in the atmosphere of Jupiter. Cold regions represent a thick layer of clouds that covers and obscures Jupiter’s atmosphere.

This allowed the team to show that rising hot air carries energy within the atmosphere and fuels clouds as they grow, turning into large-scale cyclones like those seen around the poles. “Being able to study a planet that is so far away and find the physics that applies there is fascinating,” Siegelman said.

Scientists also highlight that just as the science of Earth’s oceans is helping to unravel the mysteries of Jupiter’s atmosphere, recent findings on that planet could in turn shed new light on these large-scale processes on Earth. .

The study was published Monday in the journal Nature Physics.