The Most Brutal Thriller Books of 2022

Add some new suspense books to your collection it can give you the perfect excuse to stay home, activate your mind and put your deduction skills to the test, as if you were Sherlock Holmes trying to follow the clues of a complicated case full of unexpected twists.

The truth is that some of the best series and thrillers are based on books (Netflix has several of Harlan coben), so even though you may not have your favorite actor on screen, reading a little more is always a good idea and may surprise you, especially since you are the one who fills in the gaps and shapes the characters. with a little imagination.

And the best part is that there are books for all tastes, you can be inspired by one Biography, die laughing with a comedy, overcome your fear with a horror story or get lost in the details and events of the best suspense book, where serial killers, detectives and normal people in extraordinary and complicated situations become protagonists.

2022 not only has a good selection of new movie releases, it also promises to be a great year for him. suspense in literature, And there are some books that can certainly become your favorites, if you are a fan of stories with psychological games, some violence and a lot of intrigue.

Thriller books you should read this year:

A Slow Fire Burning

Author: Paula Hawkins

The author of The girl on the train (which was made into a movie by Emily Blunt) is back with this new book full of hidden secrets and old hurts. It all starts with a man who dies on a houseboat in London, leading three women to become prime suspects in the case. All of them had reasons to want him dead, but the case is more complicated than it seems and you have to unravel a web of events, relationships and stories to find the true culprit.

Billy summers

Author: Stephen King

This is the latest novel by Stephen King and it was announced in late 2021. The book features a mysterious serial killer who has a rule that he never breaks, he only kills people who are really bad. Now, Billy wants to retire, but not before committing one last murder, which could be the one that ends up destroying him and leading him to lose his freedom forever.

Never

Author: Ken Follet

Follet is the author of The pillars of the earth, But now it takes a different turn and tells a story of espionage, conspiracies, power and terrorists. The book is a story of struggle for power and control, where a series of key characters take actions and decisions that could push the world into a global crisis, leading the heroes of history to be part of a race against the clock to try to stop the disaster and save the world.

The Last Sister

Author: Kendra Elliot

In this book, which is the first of a new saga, a man is murdered and his daughter, named Emily, finds his body in the garden while her younger sister sleeps at home. The murderer was captured and the case was closed, but 20 years later a new murder happens that is very similar to that one, which takes Detective Zander Wells to the Oregon town where it all began, to analyze the case of Emily’s family and try to discover if the two are connected, and with a hidden secret that no one in town wants to reveal.

The Book of Cold Cases

Author: Simone St. James

This book, by one of the New York Times bestselling authors, follows a blogger from True crime who gets into serious trouble after interviewing a woman who was acquitted of two unsolved murders in 1977, where two men from the town of Claire Lake were killed, apparently at random, using the same gun. In both cases a mysterious note was found with the body, which led an eccentric, millionaire and young woman to be accused of the crimes, and later to live secluded in her mansion, where she runs into the blogger who begins to believe that nothing is what it seems.

Nine lives

Author: Peter Swanson

This story has some elements from the novels of Christie Agatha. Nine lives follow 9 people who receive a mysterious list where all their names appear. They do not know each other, but little by little they begin to die in very rare situations, so the FBI agent Jessica Winslow is called to investigate, she is determined to find the connection between the strangers and the culprit behind everything. what is happening.

insomnia

Author: Sarah Pinborough

The author of Behind Her Eyes (which is one of Netflix’s best psychological miniseries) has a new thriller full of unexpected twists, where a woman named Emma Averell begins to suspect that her insomnia could be a clue that she is going crazy, which was the same as her it happened to her mother years ago (who starred in an incident that led to her and her sister being removed from their home). Emma has a lot to lose and must do everything she can to stop a process that she believes can turn her into the same kind of monster her mother became when she was her age.

The Children on the Hill

Author: Jennifer McMahon

This novel is inspired by Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. The story is divided into two timelines, the first takes place in 1978 and follows a brilliant psychiatrist named Helen Hildreth, who divides her time between her famous treatment center in Vermont and her family life with her grandchildren Vi and Eric. The problems begin when Helen brings a mysterious girl home, with whom the children create a club dedicated to cataloging monsters. The second takes us to 2019, when Lizzy Shelley travels to Vermont to investigate the case of the disappearance of a girl, which, according to locals, is connected to the appearance of a monster.

The Night Shift

Author: Alex Finlay

This story begins in late 1999, on the eve of Y2K, which many thought would be the end of the world. The world does not end, but, that night, four teenagers who worked in a blockbuster are attacked, but only one of them survives and the suspect disappears. 15 years later, four more teenagers suffer a seizure while working in an ice cream parlor and again a survivor remains. It is then that three characters connect, the first survivor, the brother of the first suspect and an FBI agent who seeks to solve the two cases and catch the criminal.