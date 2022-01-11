‘The Morning Show’ will have third season with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at the helm

Apple TV + has renewed for a third season ‘The Morning Show’, the drama produced by its protagonists Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. In addition, Charlotte Stoudt joins the series as showrunner after signing a long-term agreement with the platform. For Serialists – 11 Jan 2022

The Morning Show will have a third installment after the exciting finale of the second season. The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series is produced by Reese witherspoon Y Jennifer Aniston and directed by Mimi leder. The third installment will feature the direction and production of Charlotte stoudt (Fosse / Verdon, Homeland Y House of cards).

Stoudt joins the project after signing a multi-year global agreement to develop new series. Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner in the first two seasons will remain as a consultant in the new installment, in addition to continuing to develop new projects for Apple TV +, since it also has an agreement with the platform.

Apple TV + chief programming officer, Matt Cherniss has valued the growth of the series in each new installment: “It has been exciting to see how The Morning Show has gone from low to high in the last two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world, while being incredibly addictive and entertaining. ” Stoudt has also shown his enthusiasm for joining the project: “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams from Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible, delicious and provocative world in parts equal “.

After the explosive first season, in the second the morning show team had to resurface after the consequences of the actions of Alex, played by Aniston, and Bradley, played by Witherspoon. Both the UBA chain and the world are changing and the importance of identity brings into play the gulf between what we seem and what we really are. In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the cast includes many more stars such as Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carnobell, Karen pittman, Bel Powley, Wish Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom irwin Y Marcia Gay Harden. In addition, in the second season they have been incorporated Greta lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan minhaj, Holland taylor, Tara karsian, Valeria golino Y Julianna Margulies.