The miniseries ‘The White Lotus’ grows with a second season that will have a new cast and location

The success of 'The White Lotus' has led HBO to change its status as a miniseries, renewing the fiction created by Mike White for a second season that will have a new cast and new location.

HBO has decided to renew for a second season The White Lotus, the series that almost by surprise has become a success for the Warner Media cable network. Of course, in the new episodes the protagonists will be others and the action will not take place in Hawaii either, but at the moment more details are unknown.

From HBO, Francesca Ori has highlighted the excellence of the Mike White series that everyone is talking about. “We are delighted to know where he wants to go after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii and we cannot wait to follow him wherever he takes us,” he said.

Fiction is shot entirely in Hawaii during lockdown by the pandemic where the entire team occupied a luxury hotel on the island to film safely and be able to maintain the rhythm of production of original series by HBO in the middle of the hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Murray bartlett, Connie britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra daddario, Jake lacy, Natasha rothwelly Steven Zahn They are part of the cast of the series that follows the employees of a resort named after the series and the peculiar tourists who spend their vacations there. The White Lotus has been one of those success stories that are gradually cooking and as the information passes from one viewer to another. The reaction of the public on social networks and the good reception from the critics have done the rest. It is not the first time that HBO has renewed a series that was intended for a single season, something that happened with Big Little Lies, another of the successes of the platform that could even have a third installment soon.