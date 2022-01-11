the millionaire business of Xolos de Tijuana with the transfer of Edwin Cardona to Racing

The Colombian midfielder is the new reinforcement of Racing de Argentina, and the people of Tijuana have done a great business.

The transfer market in Mexico and all America continues with many movements, and in this case, a footballer who has passed through Mexican soccer has been transferred to Argentina. Although his last time has not been in Liga MX, the owners of his letter are in the country and have managed to make a ‘millionaire’ business.

This Monday, Edwin cardona took medical exams to become new Racing Club booster until December 2024. The Colombian, who had played the last time on loan with Boca Juniors from Xolos from Tijuana, he was very enthusiastic about this new stage: “I am happy, very happy for this new project and these new illusions”.

The 29-year-old footballer had been incorporated by Xolos for ‘free’ for the Clausura 2020, after rescind in Rayados de Monterrey and arrive with the pass in his possession to the border. And now, they will receive a important money in exchange for the sale of 50% from the item’s tab …

Racing Club will pay an approximate sum of 3.3 million dollars only for half of the letter Edwin Cardona, closing a round deal for the Xoloitzcuintles. In fact, the total market value is approximately 4.04 million of the US currency, according to the specialized site Transfermarkt.

Edwin Cardona’s numbers in Liga MX

Edwin Cardona arrived at the Aztec football team to wear the Rayados from Monterrey, where he got the good number of 41 goals and 18 assists in 102 games. At Pachuca They were 38 games with 10 annotations Y 13 passes goal; Meanwhile in Xolos from Tijuana they were just 7 matches, without participations. In total: 147 played, 51 touchdowns and 31 assists.