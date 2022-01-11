the look that anticipates spring trends

The actress Elsa Pataky She decided to return home this year to spend part of Christmas, taking advantage of the fact that her husband, “Thor”, was filming his new movie, “Extraction 2”, in Prague for the Netflix streaming platform. The chosen destination is one of the most privileged in our country, Ibiza, which not only fills with celebrities in summer. Along with them were not only their three children, India Rose, Sasha and Tristan; also Chris Hemsworth’s brother, Liam, and his girlfriend, Australian model Gabriella Brooks. The whole family went to eat at one of the most fashionable restaurants on the island and there we saw Elsa propose to us a look that we could perfectly wear in spring.

The Madrilenian has become over the years a expert in leaving us very comfortable looks for day-to-day casual style, adding trends of each moment. In fact, he recently left us the perfect example of how to make the military style trend our own and also made us want to now also want to emulate the traditional cowgirl dressage look of horsemen. On this occasion, he took advantage of the good weather to overtake style tricks in a very simple look.

Gtres

Elsa Pataky wore a basic black t-shirt, with a round neckline, short sleeves and an “oversize” silhouette with the style trick of wearing the sleeves rolled over the shoulders, as if creating shoulder pads and structuring it in the shape of an inverted triangle because in the lower part it was carried inside a few high waisted jeans. In this way, it gives prominence to the waist, defining this part of the body.

The jeans are mint green, straight cut, fitted at the hips, and she wears them with brown cowboy boots, slightly wrinkled and with the metallic bitch. Here he also adds a new style trick because he wears his pants inside his boots.

Gtres

Elsa Pataky, who wore a very natural makeup and also bet on her hair with a high bun collected, completed the look with a black bag with a chain and gold details to match the watch, bracelets, chain earrings and rings.

Gtres

