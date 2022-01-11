The Jinx: Robert Durst dies, the millionaire heir turned assassin who mistakenly confessed: “I killed them all”

Robert Durst, the New York millionaire sentenced to life in prison for the murder of writer Susan Berman in December 2000, dead with 78 years at the San Joaquin General Hospital after being transferred from the Stockton (California) jail where he is serving time.

Chip lewis, Robert Durst’s lawyer, reported the death and reported that his client suffered a cardiac arrest, aggravated by the coronavirus, from which they could not save him in the hospital.

“We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with a long list of medical problems that we have repeatedly reported to the court over the past few years,” Lewis said.

The murders of Robert Durst, the millionaire heir to a real estate empire in New York

Robert Durst was convicted in October 2021 of the murder of Susan Berman, although they could not prove that he was responsible for the disappearance of his first wife (Kathie McCormack Durst) in 1982 (she was officially declared dead in 2017 and 27 years later Durst divorced her through marital abandonment), the execution of a former confidant and the murder and dismemberment of a neighbor (Morris Black) in 2001.

Robert Durst, a homeless fugitive with $ 100 million in assets

The disappearance of Kathie McCormack Durst inspired the movie ‘ll Good Things’, in which Ryan Gosling played the Robert Durst-inspired character.

In his attempt to escape justice Robert Dust, who had more than $ 100 million in assets as the heir to one of New York’s most important real estate empires, dressed as a woman and came to live as a homeless man.

‘The Jinx’, the documentary that sent the millionaire murderer Robert Durst to prison

Robert Durst’s life was narrated in ‘The Jinx’, an HBO documentary that impacted the United States in 2015.

Thanks to the documentary ‘The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst’ the prosecutor discovered new evidence that served to convict Robert Durst for the murder of Susan Berman, whom he shot in the head.

Robert Durst: “What the hell did I do? I killed them all, of course”

In the final episode of the documentary Robert Durst confessed all his crimes (a microphone was left open when he went to the bathroom and recorded his involuntary confession): “What the hell did I do? I killed them all, of course”.

During his trials Durst came to acknowledge that his participation in ‘The Jinx’ was “a very, very, very big mistake”.