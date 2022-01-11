The jeans that will no longer be in fashion in spring summer 2022

A wave of colors notified his presence last summer. The green jeans Zara overshadowed the most elegant women, and how to forget Chanel’s spring / summer 2021 show, where pink stood out. But, as everything happens, this micro-trend also, and for the following summer the traditional tone of the denim, pure blue, will triumph as absolute, seen in Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Coach, in their collections spring / summer 2022.

Bootcut jeans

Time to say goodbye bootcut jeans Hello flared jeans! Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin

Let’s talk about the bootcut jeans. They have led stylization in all types of silhouette; its fitted design to the knee, and then slightly flared had a great heyday at the turn of the century; some time ago it revived its glory thanks to celebrities like Kate Moss and Anne Hathaway, but its decline is sighted. Now there is no need to worry, because those flared jeans They will act as the masterful replacement, they will ensure certainty, sophistication and a sumptuous gesture.

Balloon jeans

Balloon jeans herald their retirement from upcoming trends, ushering in the reign of baggy jeans. Donell woodson

It is true that comfort will prevail above all, and that wide hems will attract spheres, but not all will be part of the stylistic choices. The balloon jeans, as their name shows, they refer to a balloon. They widen at the hips, and a narrowing reaches the ankles. Their popularity will cease and they have already found the most prestigious substitute, the baggy jeans, which will inspire lovers of good dress.