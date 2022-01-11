The incredible amount of money Matt Damon lost by having

Matt Damon was in the Cannes Film Festival to present his latest work, ‘Stillwater‘, from Tom mccarthy. And taking advantage of the event dedicated to recognizing the best films, he spoke for the first time about the worst decision of his life in terms of jobs.

Actor Matt Damon recounted how he refused to take the leading role in the blockbuster film ‘Avatar‘. The success of James cameron, in which he was offered to pay the 10% of earnings and that in 2009 managed to raise an incredible amount of $ 2.8 billion Worldwide. In other words, the actor would have taken 280 million to his account.

“They offered me a little movie called ‘Avatar’, James Cameron offered me 10% of it“, while jokingly said: “I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who has turned down more money “, said the American artist, of 50 years, in the middle Deadline.

Matt said he didn’t take the role because he was shooting one of the movies in the hit string of Jason bourne. Which was done to him impossible to deny because this role has been one of the characters that has most marked and promoted his career.

Also among the public someone indicated that there will be a second part of Avatar, Damon said: “Are there sequels? Oh Lord”, between laughs. Avatar 2‘will be in theaters in December 2022 after several stoppages due to the pandemic. And the third part -which has been shot at the same time as the second- will train in December 2024. Likewise, a fourth and fifth installment with Kate winslet acting in all.

Regarding his personal life, Damon indicated that although he is a Hollywood star, the media do not harass him, otherwise what happens with his great friend, Ben Affleck. “Usually what he sells is sex and scandals, and everyone knows that I am married and that I am a father. I am relatively free from controversy. The media are not worth waiting in front of my house “, he pointed.

Damon received a great ovation at the Great Lumière Theater after the premiere of his new movie. So she couldn’t help but get to the point of tears. “I am very happy to be here, after watching things on television for so long. Being in a movie theater with 2,000 people, who are strangers but who are part of the same community is a great memory “stated the artist.