The harsh training Ben Affleck used to be Batman

difficulty, not suitable for beginners.

It is an advanced exercise with a certain

Rotate your torso 45º to flex your leg.

Holds for several seconds the

in the abdominal muscles,

This movement of high

Three sets of 60 seconds.

hip helps to enhance the blow.

and changing the leg. The movement

The exercise is repeated going down again

giving a side kick to the bag.

Squat and turn the body when climbing,

It’s a very good move for

(on each side).

Four sets of 10 reps

You can add the final torso twist to it.

resides in the initial squat. In

The most important thing in this case

reach out to

At the end of the turn

in the legs.

It is an ancient Kung Fu exercise.

(on each side).

Four sets of 10 reps

It must be upright.

up to his waist. Final position

to the height of the bar and raises it

Grab the weights by placing your chin

from the back of the body

and works the muscles

Four sets of 8 reps.

Come down slowly opening

Despite the weight, the spine

Four sets of 12 reps.

that did not stop repeating

shown in the other movies.

at the same time keep the appearance

all day on the set and,

so that I could better support the suit

stability to the actor’s lower body,

this time it was to provide

of Affleck in 2016. The main objective

was responsible for toning the physique

the form for Justice League

Dietitian and trainer Magnus Lygdback was responsible for toning Affleck’s physique in 2016. The main objective on this occasion was to provide stability to the actor’s lower body, to that I could better support the suit all day on the set and, at the same time, keep the appearance shown in the other movies. It gained in flexibility.

Five exercises that did not stop repeating

Dumbbell front squat Four sets of 12 reps. Despite the weight, the spine suffers minimal load with this move.

Elbows elevated toward above

Lower yourself slowly by opening your knees and rise quickly.

Dead weight Four sets of 8 reps. This exercise increases testosterone and works the muscles from the back of the body (glutes, hamstrings, lats, calves …).

Hands apart at the same width from the shoulders

Grab the weights by placing your chin at the height of the bar and lifts her up to her waist. The final position has to be upright.

Drop Sit Four sets of 10 reps (on each side). It is an ancient Kung Fu exercise. Increase endurance and strength in the legs.

This movement favors the increase elasticity

At the end of the turn reach out to touch the wall

The most important thing in this case lies in the initial squat. In this exercise participate actively twitch fibers. You can add the final twist of the torso.

Squat and kick Four sets of 10 reps (on each side). It’s a very good move to work with legs, obliques, hip flexors and balance.

Magnus Lygdback (Affleck trainer in 2016)

First perform a squat and as you go up, turn your body, giving a side kick to the bag. The exercise it is repeated by lowering again and changing the leg. The hip movement helps power the blow.

Side Hollow Rock Three sets of 60 seconds. This movement is of high intensity and focuses on the muscles abdominal, lumbar and hip flexors.

Feet never they touch the ground

Holds legs and shoulders for several seconds elevated, working the abs.