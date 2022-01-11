The harsh training Ben Affleck used to be Batman

The Magnus method: this is how he managed to recover

the form for Justice League

Dietitian and trainer Magnus Lygdback was responsible for toning Affleck’s physique in 2016.

The main objective on this occasion was to provide stability to the actor’s lower body, to

that I could better support the suit all day on the set and, at the same

time, keep the appearance shown in the other movies. It gained in flexibility.

Five exercises

that did not stop repeating

Dumbbell front squat

Four sets of 12 reps.

Despite the weight, the spine

suffers minimal load with

this move.

Elbows

elevated

toward

above

Lower yourself slowly by opening your knees and rise quickly.

Dead weight

Four sets of 8 reps.

This exercise increases testosterone

and works the muscles

from the back of the body

(glutes, hamstrings, lats,

calves …).

Hands apart

at the same width

from the shoulders

Grab the weights by placing your chin at the height of the bar and

lifts her up to her waist. The final position has to be upright.

Drop Sit

Four sets of 10 reps (on each side).

It is an ancient Kung Fu exercise.

Increase endurance and strength

in the legs.

This movement

favors the increase

elasticity

At the end of the turn

reach out to

touch the wall

The most important thing in this case lies in the initial squat. In this exercise participate

actively twitch fibers. You can add the final twist of the torso.

Squat and kick

Four sets of 10 reps (on each side).

It’s a very good move to work with

legs, obliques, hip flexors

and balance.

Magnus Lygdback

(Affleck trainer in 2016)

First perform a squat and as you go up, turn your body, giving a side kick to the bag. The exercise

it is repeated by lowering again and changing the leg. The hip movement helps power the blow.

Side Hollow Rock

Three sets of 60 seconds.

This movement is of high intensity

and focuses on the muscles

abdominal, lumbar

and hip flexors.

Feet never

they touch the ground

Holds legs and shoulders for several seconds

elevated, working the abs.

Rotate your torso 45º to flex your leg. It’s an exercise

advanced with some difficulty, not suitable for beginners.

