The harsh training Ben Affleck used to be Batman
The Magnus method: this is how he managed to recover
the form for Justice League
Dietitian and trainer Magnus Lygdback
was responsible for toning the physique
of Affleck in 2016. The main objective
this time it was to provide
stability to the actor’s lower body,
so that I could better support the suit
all day on the set and,
at the same time keep the appearance
shown in the other movies.
Five exercises
that did not stop repeating
Dumbbell front squat
Four sets of 12 reps.
Despite the weight, the spine
suffers minimal load with
this move.
Come down slowly opening
knees and rises quickly.
Dead weight
Four sets of 8 reps.
This exercise increases testosterone
and works the muscles
from the back of the body
(glutes, hamstrings, lats,
calves …).
Grab the weights by placing your chin
to the height of the bar and raises it
up to his waist. Final position
It must be upright.
Drop Sit
Four sets of 10 reps
(on each side).
It is an ancient Kung Fu exercise.
Increase endurance and strength
in the legs.
At the end of the turn
reach out to
touch the wall
The most important thing in this case
resides in the initial squat. In
this exercise actively participate
fast twitch fibers. I know
You can add the final torso twist to it.
Squat and kick
Four sets of 10 reps
(on each side).
It’s a very good move for
work the legs, obliques,
hip flexors and balance.
Magnus Lygdback
(Affleck trainer in 2016)
First perform a
Squat and turn the body when climbing,
giving a side kick to the bag.
The exercise is repeated going down again
and changing the leg. The movement
hip helps to enhance the blow.
Side Hollow Rock
Three sets of 60 seconds.
This movement of high
intensity focuses
in the abdominal muscles,
lumbar and hip flexors.
Holds for several seconds the
legs and shoulders elevated, making
work your abs.
Rotate your torso 45º to flex your leg.
It is an advanced exercise with a certain
difficulty, not suitable for beginners.
